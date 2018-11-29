TRON, Luno, and uCommunity will be hosting events at Hard Fork Decentralized

Our blockchain and cryptocurrency event, Hard Fork Decentralized, is coming up in less than two weeks!

Our concept is slightly different to a typical conference – to highlight the importance of decentralization in the industry, we’re organizing a ton of events that are spread out all across London. Hosted by leading blockchain and finance companies, this ‘decentralized’ concept allows everyone to get an inside look into the biggest players in the industry.

The idea is to come together and discuss the biggest challenges we face in the industry, and work out how to overcome them. We’ve rounded up a list of events that will tackle these important issues:

TRON: How to achieve mass adoption of blockchain

On December 12 at 13:00, TRON will host a keynote. They’ll discuss how to successfully scale a blockchain network, deliver value to users, and how they believe both TRON and BitTorrent will reach mass adoption of blockchain in the near future. They’ll also be hosting a roundtable discussion afterwards, where the focus will be on answering the question, “can decentralized networks improve how value is exchanged between users and producers?”

Luno: Investing in a decentralized economy

Cryptocurrency wallet developers Luno will be hosting a panel with leading experts in the industry, where they’ll discuss the evolution of the decentralized ecosystem and its future impact on businesses and economies. Afterwards, there’ll be a Q&A session where you’ll get the chance to ask them more about their thoughts on the future of cryptocurrency.

London Blockchain Labs: The crypto shift of blockchains, ICOs, and tokens

London Blockchain Labs is the UK’s leading student community based at UCL, LSE, and Imperial College London. At their decentralized event, they’ll discuss how blockchain education is essential in cultivating the industry’s future leaders. Afterwards, they’ll discuss tokenomics in a keynote by Thomas Power, author of Tokenomics: The Crypto Shift of Blockchain, ICOs and Tokens.

uCommunity: Who owns your digital capital?

uCommunity is a social platform with a transparent reputation system that allows users to create content, interact with others, run a business, and build dAPPs on the U°OS blockchain-protocol. Join them in discussing how blockchain technology is able to change the way we use our digital capital to provide greater transparency and sustainability. Afterwards, they’ll host a networking session with appetizers and drinks.

UTRUST: The future of payments

UTRUST, a cryptocurrency wallet, will explore the future landscape of payments at their decentralized event. This keynote will be given by Sanja Kon, VP of Global Partnerships.

iCapital: Building a sustainable blockchain system

iCapital is one of Israel’s leading investment firms focused on startups developing blockchain technology. At their decentralized event, they’ll discuss the future of the blockchain investment landscape. Hear prominent investors explain how they evaluate blockchain start-ups in the current market conditions, and what’s required when building a sustainable ecosystem.

Our own event, The Exchange, will feature a lineup of great speakers, including Kavita Gupta, Dominik Schiener, and Yoni Assia. The Exchange is co-hosted with The Financial Times and held at citizenM Tower of London, our official venue partner. Check out the full schedule of speakers at our event right here.

