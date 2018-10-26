Blockchain, cryptocurrencies, and insider stories by TNW.

Powered by

Belgium warns citizens against these 99 cryptocurrency scam sites

99 cryptoproblems, but Bitcoin ain't one. Hopefully

belgium, fsma, watchdog, cryptocurrency, scam exchanges

The Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority (FSMA) continues to warn netizens of the dangers of dealing with cryptocurrency businesses having identified several new blatant scam sites.

The regulator announced today that it has added another 21 recognized cryptocurrency scam sites to its ever growing list. The authority now recognizes 99 “cryptomonnaies” (Belgium’s surprizingly mellifluous word for cryptocurrencies) trading websites as being untrustworthy. At this rate, the list will be well over 100 by the new year.

Here’s the list of sites to avoid:

  1. http://www.afaeu.com
  2. http://www.bk-coin.com
  3. http://www.capital-traders.com
  4. http://www.cryptoallday.com
  5. http://www.cryptonetto.com
  6. http://www.cryptosafe.tech
  7. http://www.dca-finance.com
  8. http://www.elos-patrimoine.com
  9. http://www.finances-markets.com
  10. http://www.iminage.com
  11. http://www.investissement-crypto.com
  12. http://www.kryptonexlabs.com
  13. http://www.kryptowize.com
  14. http://www.lacentraledescryptomonnaies.com
  15. http://www.london-exchange.net
  16. http://www.parel-invest.com
  17. http://www.positiva-ad.com
  18. http://www.save-coins.com
  19. http://www.tradabank.com
  20. http://www.trade-my-bitcoin.net
  21. http://www.vip-brokers.com
  22. http://www.01crypto.net
  23. http://www.btc-cap.com
  24. http://www.capital-coins.com
  25. http://www.coinquick.net
  26. http://www.cryptavenir.com
  27. http://www.crypto-banque.com
  28. http://www.crypto-infos.com
  29. http://www.cryptos.solutions
  30. http://www.cryptos-currency.com
  31. http://www.ether-invest.com
  32. http://www.eurocryptopro.com
  33. http://www.finance-mag.info
  34. http://www.gme-crypto.com
  35. http://www.gmtcrypto.com
  36. http://www.gmt-crypto.com
  37. http://www.good-crypto.com
  38. http://www.mycrypto24.com
  39. http://www.nettocrypto.com
  40. http://www.patrimoinecrypto.com
  41. http://www.ydconsultant.com
  42. http://www.aespenbv.com
  43. http://www.coinpaiement.com
  44. http://www.crypto-logic.com
  45. http://www.cryptomonneo.com
  46. http://www.krakenaccess.com
  47. http://www.localbitcoinltd.com
  48. http://www.lyf-chain.com
  49. http://www.major-crypto.com
  50. http://www.01crypto.com
  51. http://www.bourse-ether.com
  52. http://www.bourso-crypto.com
  53. http://www.crypteo.io
  54. http://www.crypto-institute.com
  55. http://www.cryptos-investing.com
  56. http://www.cryptoboursier.com
  57. http://www.cryptocoffre.com
  58. http://www.eminage.com
  59. http://www.epargne-crypto.com
  60. http://www.epargnecrypto.com
  61. http://www.generalcrypto.net
  62. http://www.lbitcoinltd.com
  63. http://www.originalcrypto.com
  64. http://www.origincrypto.com
  65. http://www.placementbitcoin.com
  66. http://www.stock-crypto.com
  67. http://www.strato-markets.com
  68. http://www.sslcrypto.co
  69. http://www.union-crypto.com
  70. http://www.univers-crypto.com
  71. http://www.world-cryptos.com
  72. http://www.1st-cryptobank.com
  73. http://www.bitc-international.com
  74. http://www.boursebitcoin.com
  75. http://www.ccg-investment.com
  76. http://www.crownmanagers.com
  77. http://www.crypto.bnd-group.com
  78. http://www.crypto-access.com
  79. http://www.cryptofrancecapital.com
  80. http://www.cryptorama-bank.com
  81. http://www.cryptos-marketplace.com
  82. http://www.cryptowallet24.com
  83. http://www.e-cryptoney.com
  84. http://www.ecrypto-international.com
  85. http://www.emarketstrade.com
  86. http://www.executivecrypto.com
  87. http://www.fair-oakscrypto.com
  88. http://www.fast-coin.eu
  89. http://www.globalmarkets-group.com
  90. http://www.ldc-crypto.com
  91. http://www.lgsinvestpartners.com
  92. http://www.london-exchange.com
  93. http://www.minedecrypto.com
  94. http://www.mondial-investissement.com
  95. http://www.placementcrypto.com
  96. http://www.primecryptobank.com
  97. http://www.truetrade-capital.com
  98. http://www.vechain-wallet.com
  99. http://www.wallet-coins.com

These sites are running about as simple a scam as you can imagine. They claim to sell Bitcoin, Ethereum, or other cryptomonnaies to visitors. The buyer will send their fiat to the merchant, who then simply walks away, without ever sending the cryptomonnaies owed to the buyer.

The FSMA has issued numerous warnings this year, and has been updating its list of known scammers since the end of February this year; sadly complaints continue to roll in.

Cryptomonnaies scams come in all shapes and sizes. They can be schemes masquerading as “airdrops” with the potential of winning free gifts. They could even be wrapped up in an ICO with the promise of great returns, which never materialize. Or maybe you thought you were buying a coin on the Play Store, only to find out it’s a low resolution image of the coin’s logo.

Let’s face it, scams, shills, and shitcoins are a fact of the cryptomonnaie life. Be careful out there.

Published October 26, 2018 — 11:52 UTC

Matthew Beedham
Matthew Beedham
{{--

--}}

October 26, 2018 — 11:52 UTC

Explore our
decentralized future

12 - 14 DECEMBER - ALL OVER LONDON

FIND OUT MORE
hero__character1 hero__character2