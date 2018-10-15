Hackers target EOS gambling dApp once again, $338K believed stolen

Hackers are believed to have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of EOS EOS cryptocurrency from blockchain-powered gambling dApp EOSBet — again.

This time, thieves exploited another vulnerability in automated dice game EOSBet, allegedly stealing at least $338,000 from its operational wallets.

By injecting standard EOS accounts with malicious code, digital baddies appear to have tricked its smart contract into mistakenly crediting their accounts with large amounts of cryptocurrency.

Shown below are three transactions thought to be illegitimate. They detail one of the attackers accounts (“ilovedice123”) siphoning 65,000 EOS ($338K) directly to a major cryptocurrency exchange.

The EOSBet team is yet to reveal the full extent of the damage, but a block producer did confirm developers have since patched the platform.

Multiple EOS dApps forced to patch

Hackers added malicious code to their EOS wallets, causing a targeted account to instantly grant attackers with cryptocurrency every time their accounts sent transactions between themselves.

The code activated the platforms’ “transfer” function, tricking it into matching every transaction sent with equal amounts from its operational wallets.

Here, we can see the dodgy transactions happening rapidly, draining a significant chunk of EOSBets‘ holdings over the course of just minutes. Each transaction is thought to represent another 500 EOS stolen by thieves.

Just a month ago, hackers stole $200,000 from EOSBet by exploiting a different security flaw in its smart contract. Only days earlier, its developers had declared their platform to be the safest of its kind.

Well, after that incident, EOSBet developers promised their code had been audited “extensively” by its team development team and “multiple independent third parties.” They then pledged to “harden” their security measures.

Let’s see if a further $338,000 in losses has any effect.

