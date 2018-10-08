This archive immortalizes Satoshi Nakamoto’s most memorable Bitcoin quotes

Many have tried and failed to identify the person behind the notorious pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto. Shortly after the launch of Bitcoin, BTC Nakamoto vanished form the face of the earth, leaving only a few traces behind.

One of the biggest remnants of Nakamoto’s online existence is an extensive list of forum posts the Bitcoin creator penned while he still worked on the project.

An institute set up to educate the masses about the history and vision of Bitcoin’s creation, the Nakamoto Institute, has indexed every single post Nakamoto ever made – and broken down the list in categories.

Ahead of the 10-year anniversary since the original Bitcoin white paper was released, here are some of our favorites to ponder over:

On the adoption of electronic cash:

I would be surprised if 10 years from now we’re not using electronic currency in some way, now that we know a way to do it that won’t inevitably get dumbed down when the trusted third party gets cold feet. (Source)

Building sound money with code:

With e-currency based on cryptographic proof, without the need to trust a third part middleman, money can be secure and transactions effortless. (Source)

Bitcoin is not and never has been anonymous:

Bitcoin is still very new and has not been independently analyzed. If you’re serious about privacy, TOR is an advisable precaution. (Source)

The difference between Bitcoin and stocks:

Bitcoins have no dividend or potential future dividend, therefore not like a stock. More like a collectible or commodity. (Source)

On the benefits of decentralized systems:

The root problem with conventional currency is all the trust that’s required to make it work. The central bank must be trsuted not to debase the currency, but the history of fiat currencies is full of breaches of that trust. (Source)

For any budding Bitcoin historians out there, this might prove an undeniably useful tool to retrace Nakamoto’s steps through Bitcoin’s seminal years. You can find the full list of Nakamoto quotes here.

