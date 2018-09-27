Coinbase opens its listing process to everyone – and gets trolled mercilessly

Earlier this week, Coinbase launched a new page (basically a Google Form) so blockchain startups can apply to have their tokens listed on the cryptocurrency exchange. But it seems some people are not using the new page quite like Coinbase intended.

As some of us might have expected, the cryptocurrency community has taken the opportunity to send Coinbase a barrage of spoof coin-listing applications.

I want to see what kind of garbage people are putting in the coinbase form — Neeraj K. Agrawal (@NeerajKA) September 26, 2018

Some Twitter users believe that Coinbase have an incoming shill fest shit-storm heading their way. They’re probably right.

Here are some of our favorite gags:

A Google Form for begging that they add support for your shitcoin bags. #SavedYouAClick https://t.co/pELtXrEoCq — Jameson Lopp (@lopp) September 25, 2018

Of course, the Twitterverse did not miss an opportunity to poke fun at some already established cryptocurrencies, like Ripple – no wait, XRP…

Cheers Coinbase, I'm having a blast pic.twitter.com/VniLMtMJY8 — Matt ฿ (@MattoshiN) September 26, 2018

open coinmarketcaphttps://t.co/p5tiKatC5w scroll all the way down pick a shitcoin submit it to coinbase using this google form:https://t.co/LdkGOWP3KU change google account rinse, repeat i just submitted paccoin… i uploaded a dickbutt pic as legal.pdf — Starving meme artist (@send_bitcoins) September 26, 2018

Coinbase could prove to be a valuable route to market for lesser known coins. If being well regulated gets a coin listed in more territories, it’s entirely likely that Coinbase’s new listing process will encourage coins to be appropriately regulated.

I wonder if Coinbase saw this coming? I hope it has some good inbox filters.

(Disclaimer: Please don’t send any more fake forms. It seems Coinbase has already received enough.)

If you’re interested in everything blockchain, chances are you’ll love Hard Fork Decentralized. Our blockchain and cryptocurrency event is coming up soon – join us to hear from experts about the industry’s future. Ticket sales are now open, Check it out!