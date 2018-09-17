Moonday Morning: Coinbase, Korean borders, and cryptocurrency in Canada

The weekend has come and gone, and hopefully – you’re reading this fresh-faced and ready to take on the week.

Unlike us fleshy humans, the blockchain never sleeps, so here are five noteworthy stories that broke over the weekend.

1. Researchers have suggested that for cryptocurrency to be reliable it needs to be more heavily governed. Hard forks are bad for a coin’s stability. Except the Hard Fork you’re reading this on…

2. Cryptocurrency-backed debit card provider Wirex is expanding into Canada. According to the firm, five percent of Canada is holding cryptocurrency, apparently it will now be able to spend cryptocurrency like fiat.

3. Digital asset exchange platform Coinbase is going on a hiring spree. The opening of its New York office will see over 100 new employees welcomed to the firm.

4. Cryptocurrency finance startup Circle, conducted a survey of over 3,000 Millennials, Gen Xers, and Baby Boomers in the US. It found the industry is dominated by young men, with males outnumbering females two to one. Tell us something we didn’t know.

5. Korean border control and customers looks to step up its blockchain game. The Korea Customs Service signed an agreement with Samsung to deploy a blockchain solution for tracking export goods in and out of customs.