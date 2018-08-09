Powered by

Watch this 15-year-old hacker play DOOM on John McAfee’s ‘unhackable’ crypto-wallet

The real MVP

John McAfee’s ‘unhackable’ cryptocurrency wallet – the one with a $250,000 bug bounty on it – has been cracked to run the iconic game DOOM, courtesy of a teenage security researcher.

Video of the old-school first-person shooter has surfaced on Twitter. Self-described adversarial thinker Saleem Rashid is credited with hijacking it – a hacking prodigy just 15-years old.

Keep in mind, Bitfi’s wallet is meant be the world’s first ‘unhackable’ device, supposedly doubling as a secure cryptocurrency storage solution. But as we already know, this is hardly the case.

Now, while there is surely a massive reward for breaking into a Bitfi wallet – it can only be claimed if the cryptocurrency it is meant to protect is removed. While the device itself has been torn apart in every way – the coins aren’t stored on-device; they’re on a cloud somewhere.

This point has been vehemently argued by McAfee.

Bitfi does have some accolades – well, one. It has just won this years “Lamest Vendor” Pwnie Award, presented to security researcher Ryan Castellucci on its behalf. The Pwnies are a showcase and celebration of the best and worst in information security.

Congratulations to Bitfi and Rashid – but I have to ask: when Skyrim?

Published August 9, 2018 — 08:45 UTC

David Canellis
David Canellis

August 9, 2018 — 08:45 UTC