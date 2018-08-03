An open letter to social media giants: Where are the cryptocurrency emoji?

Dear Twitter, Facebook, WhatsApp, and the rest of you “social media” platforms, where the hell are you hiding the cryptocurrency emoji? I mean, Telegram. Even you…

It’s ok though, because Slack has got our backs – in a roundabout sort of fashion.

A nameless hero has provided you (and us) with a way to piss off co-workers who can no longer bear to listen to your incessant ramblings about Bitcoin, Ethereum, “hodling,” “mooning,” and all that crypto-crap: enter Cryptoemoji.

If you want in, you can load them into your Slack (or Discord) by downloading the emjoi pack from Cryptoemoji and following the instructions here.

The only issue is that you have to load each one individually, but you won’t care, because you’re probably a crypto-millionaire and have servants that can do it for you.

Now you can unleash your crypto-libertarian agenda upon the blockchain muggles of your office, and you won’t even have to leave your desk! That’s another win for blockchain!

That said, there’s a real possibility that your colleagues just won’t give a shit. I posted the below in one of TNW’s busiest Slack channels, and well, literally no one noticed or batted an eye lid, except for three 🔥. Clearly, people here are too used to our over use of cryptocurrency terms, they don’t even notice anymore.

I think it’s obvious that we need these new emoji in our lives, so pull your finger our social media platforms of the world. Cryptocurrency and blockchain are here to stay, so get on the bandwagon. The ball is now in your court, social titans.