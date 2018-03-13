Amazon Echo users can now snag a free book from Audible

Amazon is introducing a neat little offer for Echo users who’ve been considering listening to audiobooks. Starting this week, people new to Audible can listen to an entire book for free via their Echo devices.

All you need to do is ask “Alexa, read me ____” and the assistant will start playing the title, no sign-up required. Naturally, the hope is that users will be hooked into the service, but it’s still a welcome addition.

There are two caveats. First, you need to be completely new to Audible – the feature won’t work for users who have signed up for a trial in the past. Second, it’s not clear whether the offer is exclusive to the Amazon Echo family or will work on any device with Alexa enabled.

We’ve contacted Amazon for clarification and will update this post if we hear back.

Update 1:04PM ET: It does indeed with any Alexa-controlled device. Hoorah!

