Pornhub launches ‘interactive’ videos so you can outsource manual labor to robots

Pornhub wants to free up your hands and give you a whole new set of tools to pleasure yourself with while browsing through its smut flicks.

The company has partnered with adult sex toy manufacturers Fleshlight and Kiiroo to launch a new interactive category featuring hundreds of videos specifically tailored for use with VR and wireless interactive sex toys.

What’s special about the new category is that each video has been programmed to indulge users to a more immersive viewing experience. The technology essentially sends synchronized pulses to compatible sex toys to mimic the tactile sensation from the performer’s genitalia.

To use the new features, users will have to download the designated Feel Connect app to pair their devices to the videos.

“Over the course of the past year alone immersive technologies, particularly teledildonics, have quickly taken the industry by storm and garnered critical acclaim for their ability to provide users with something that teeters on reality,” said Pornhub VP Corey Price. “Fans will be provided with a heightened experience that tantalizes their senses and deepest desires.”

The interactive platform goes live today and will initially offer support exclusively for the Fleshlight Launch and the Kiiroo Onyx. For those unfamiliar with gadgets, these are male toys – which means ladies will have to wait a little longer before Pornhub rolls out support for female devices.

The company promises to update the category with videos synchronized for several female sex toys, including OhMiBod, We-Vibe, Lovense Lush and Kiiroo Pearl. Unfortunately, there is no clear timeline when the new integration will land.

While the technology has been around for a while, other adult interactive platforms like FeelMe often charge customers a fee to use the service. Pornhub claims to be the first website to offer the service for free. In a way, the move is a continuation of the company’s foray into VR: it simply adds another level of immersion to the experience.

Interested readers can find out more about how the new interactive category here. But be warned: The page is not entirely SFW. So you might want to hold off your curiousity at least until you leave the office.

Read next: How one company is using analytics and AI to sniff out potential security breaches