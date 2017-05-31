Where to buy an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S8 right now

If you’ve been holding out on buying a Samsung Galaxy S8 because you can’t deal with carrier bloatware and don’t like to be tied to one network, fret no more: The unlocked version of the phone is now on sale.

The smaller S8 will cost you $725, while the S8+ is a cool $825. They’re available from both Samsung.com and Best Buy – physical locations included. Samsung’s also offering a trade-in program for up $200 to $350 off, but you’ll have to use AT&T for that offer.

As a reminder, both versions of the phone have pretty much identical specs other than their dimensions and battery capacity. You’re really just choosing which size you prefer, and maybe getting slightly better battery life on the larger model.

Also keep in mind that while buying unlocked has some benefits, Samsung also has a history of delivering updates much more slowly to unlocked devices. I hope that’s not the case with the S8, but you’re better off with a carrier model if you don’t want to risk it waiting for security patches and new features.

For more on whether the devices are worth your time in the first place, check out our thoughts here.

