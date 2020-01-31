These TNW2020 tracks are back by popular demand



At last year’s TNW Conference, we welcomed 350 speakers to share their ideas and visions of what’s next in tech. Divided over 11 themes, our program let you find the talks you’d enjoy the most – whether you were interested in marketing trends, the future of work, or digital art.

Several of these tracks were clear crowd pleasers, which is why we’re bringing them back for TNW2020 on June 18 & 19 in Amsterdam. With new and improved themes and an even better lineup than last year, these tracks will take things one step further and explore how tech will transform our lives for the better. We recently announced all 12 tracks for TNW2020 – check them out.

Whether you attended last year or not, you won’t want to miss the tracks back by popular demand. Here are the ones returning this summer:

For the product lovers: Sprint

Digital products are on the rise, and with progress comes emerging design trends. In order to stay ahead of increasing competition and break through the noise, designers and product owners are constantly adapting to the latest tech. At Sprint, we’ll equip you with the knowledge you need to make it happen.

For marketers: Re:Brand

These days, a ‘brand’ encompasses a lot more than a logo – understanding how to develop a distinct voice and message are key, not to mention building authentic relationships with your audience. The Re:Brand track explores how the latest trends and tech can take marketing into the future.



For the online retailers: Checkout

Ecommerce is constantly evolving, with retail innovations cropping up all the time. Which ones are worth the investment, and how can they improve the online experience for your customers? Leading experts will share their knowledge and experience on the Checkout stage, curated together with the Financial Times.

For founders: Growth Quarters

How can you ensure your startup thrives? At Growth Quarters, you’ll learn how top entrepreneurs started out and how they navigated the path to success. Get insights into raising funds, scaling internationally, and much more.

We’ve also brought back the Future of Work track, revamped our art track (now called Form), and launched a host of new ones you’ve never seen before. Discover the tracks you won’t want to miss at TNW2020. See you on June 18 & 19 in Amsterdam!

Read next: XRP Q4 2019: Crypto traders had one shot to make 20% profit