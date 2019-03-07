TNW2019 Daily: Nerds welcome

In case you haven’t heard, we host an annual tech conference in Amsterdam – and it’s coming up pretty soon. In exactly 62 days, TNW2019 will kick off.

But to call it a conference is a huge undersell. It’s more of a festival, where 17,500 techies will discuss technology’s future and enjoy live music, food trucks, and a drink or five. It’s all happening at our new venue, NDSM, a shipyard-turned-creative hub that boasts graffiti and waterfront views. In other words, it’s going to be sick and we can’t wait.

That’s why I’ll be sharing the latest updates with you each day. From really cool speakers to shockingly good discounts, there’s a lot to share. So let’s dive into today’s TNW2019 highlights:

Let your nerd flag fly

We’re all super passionate about something – I can talk about Battlestar Galactica for hours, if you let me. The problem is that a lot of my friends don’t really want to hear it. But my love for artificial intelligence and the big what-ifs surrounding its future get me excited, and I know there are tons of people out there who feel the same way.

At TNW2019, you can nerd out about your passions with like-minded people, because we’ll cover pretty much every topic of tech. Our 11 tracks are designed to help you find exactly what you want to see. So whether you’re really into sustainability, blockchain, product design, or something else, you can find it at TNW2019. You’re guaranteed to find someone to geek out with.

Speaker spotlight: Stephanie Hannon

I’ve been fan-girling over Stephanie for a while. She was the first woman to become the CTO of a presidential campaign back in 2016, and is now the CPO of Strava. She’s previously worked for Google and Facebook, too, and has been on the Silicon Valley scene since 1995. She’s a pretty bad-ass lady in my book.

At TNW2019, she’ll be speaking about her extensive experience of leading product teams on our Sprint track. From working for the most iconic companies to almost putting the first female president in the White House, her story is unmissable. So don’t – make sure to grab your ticket if you haven’t already.

And that concludes today’s TNW2019 Daily! Stay tuned for another, and another, and another… until May 9, when the real magic happens.

