Amplitude celebrates 10 years with a free weekend of Endless games

Amplitude Studios, makers of the excellent Endless games and the upcoming 4X title Humankind, is celebrating 10 years in the gaming industry with a slew of news, announcements, discounts, and freebies.

Happy birthday Amplitude: If you haven’t played the Endless games or checked out the teasers for the highly-anticipated Humankind, now’s your chance. Before we dive into the details of the celebration, let’s take a look at the games we’re talking about.

Endless Legend

Endless Space 2

Dungeon of the Endless

Humankind

The news: Where to start? First up, the company today released all-new Definitive Editions for both Endless Legend and Endless Space 2. These catchalls combine the base game with all the DLC and expansions for an incredible discount of 76% on both titles.

You can get your copies here on Steam.

Next up, Amplitude’s announcing two new DLC packs you can preorder. Per a company press release those are:

Endless Space 2™ – Dark Matter: 12 new quests that view the Endless Universe from the underbelly of events and discoveries that have, on occasion, been dark indeed.

Endless Legend™ – Monstrous Tales: 20 new tales are enriched with monsters and myths from the depths of Auriga’s mysterious and menacing history; a tapestry of friends and foes, hope and horror.

The deals:

Right now you can play any of the Endless games for free until 10AM PST this Monday. But if you want to hang on to them after that the base games and DLC are discounted at up to 75% off. That means you can get any of the Endless titles for less than $10, an astounding deal for any 4X genre fan or strategy gaming enthusiast. Find them here on Steam.

The freebies: As part of the company’s anniversary celebration Amplitude and Sega are giving away digital art and wallpapers for Endless Space 2 and Humankind respectively. It’s also giving out the classic fighting game Virtua Fighter 2. Just head over to the Games2Gether website to get your gifts.

What about Humankind? As far as we know it’s perfectly on track to hit its April release date. I’ve been checking out the beta and I’ve been more excited with each iteration. If you’re looking for something fresh in the 4X genre, I believe this will be it.

On Friday 22 January the Amplitude team will host a live stream of Humankind gameplay on Twitch, where you’ll be able to get Twitch Drops if you give the game an hour of your attention.

Check out more on Humankind and the Endless games in the videos above and the “Endless Universe Franchise” trailer below.