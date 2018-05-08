Google will now use your camera to help you figure out which direction you’re facing in Maps

Google today announced a new feature for its Maps that’ll make it much easier to figure out where you’re going. If you’ve ever wandered around in circles trying to figure out which direction your little blue dot was moving in the Maps app, this is for you.

The feature is simple: once you’ve set your destination in maps, you open your camera and point it in the direction you’re facing and Google’s machine learning magic will toss up some arrows to let you know which way to start walking.

Not everyone has a perfect sense of direction and weary travelers can save themselves a few extra steps by using the overlay to get off on the right foot, and stay headed in the right direction.

This feature is expected to roll out “in the next few weeks.”

Developing …

Read next: Android P Beta launches today - and it's not just for Pixel phones