Google announces six new voices for Assistant at #IO18 — including John Legend

We’re kicking off Google IO 2018 with a lot of machine learning information. Right off the bat Google Assistant is getting a voice overhaul thanks to its Wavenet platform, which will include six new voices joining the “male” and “female” voices that it currently has.

The big story: Grammy Award winning artist John Legend’s voice will join the lineup later this year as one of the six new voices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said Assistant won’t be able to answer every question you could possible ask with Legend’s voice, but for fans it’ll be nice to hear him doing the basics like telling you the weather.

Google Assistant is getting better, smarter, and soon it’ll have the velvet voice of a legend named Legend, or any of the five other currently unknown voices joining the new lineup.

Read next: Google Assistant puts an end to impolite queries with 'Pretty Please' feature