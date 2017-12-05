Resurface your best tunes of 2017 with Spotify’s yearly Wrapped

Given how easy it is to discover new music on Spotify, it’s just as easy to forget about all the equally delicious tracks you found last month.

Thankfully, Spotify won’t let that happen, today releasing Your 2017 Wrapped. This clever feature, initially rolled out last year to replace its previous ‘Year In Music’ recap, lets you effortlessly relive all the gems you discovered in 2017 and set some goals for the new year ahead.

By heading here and signing into your account, Spotify swiftly analyses your year’s worth of valuable listening and comes back with some pretty remarkable stats. Check out how long our CEO Spotify-binged this year!

I listened to 230,639 Minutes of music this year: https://t.co/ko6UNvC6wL on @Spotify — Boris @ TNW (@Boris) December 5, 2017

How in touch are you with your favorite artists, songs, and genres? By answering some multiple choice questions, Spotify’s clever algorithm will let you know how well you know yourself.

Better yet, Wrapped assembles your top 100 songs from 2017 and packages them into a delightful playlist — helping you remember all the tracks that have gotten you through this year’s ups and downs.

Was guilty pleasure been rocking out to some Ed Sheeran? Spotify even lets you know if you’re acting your age with the music you listen to. No judgments here!

It’s obvious you can’t discover every song out there. But what about all the ones that got away? The songs you probably would love but just haven’t had time to find? Spotify’s got you covered, creating a handpicked playlist of tracks that trended this year, based on the songs you love — and just in time for the holidays.

While the feature is, unquestionably, a promotion for the platform, it’s incredibly helpful having my Spotify year wrapped up in a nice and neat little package. Are you brave enough to share your year’s listening history?

