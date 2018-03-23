Apple may launch cheaper iPad during next week’s education event

If you’re expecting Apple to launch a new, more affordable laptop during next week’s education-themed launch event, you’re going to be disappointed. Bloomberg is reporting that alongside a slew of education software, Apple will launch a cheaper iPad.

This isn’t much of a surprise, based on what we’ve heard from the rumor mill. Earlier this month, Taiwanese publication Digitimes said that Apple planned on launching a cheaper 9.7-inch tablet computer during the second quarter of 2018. Bloomberg didn’t say how much this would cost, but earlier rumors have priced it around the $259 mark.

That would allow Apple to flex its muscles in the education market, where its premium-priced devices have lost significant ground Google’s ChromeBooks, and Microsoft low-cost Windows 10 laptops.

We’ll find out for certain at 10AM ET on March 27, when Apple’s special education event takes place. As always, you’ll be able to follow the event here at TNW.

