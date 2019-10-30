Amazon is always looking for ways to make you shop more on its site, and its latest move is a rather enticing one. It’s making Amazon Fresh – its $14.99/month grocery shopping and quick delivery service – available to its Prime subscribers in roughly 2,000 US cities for free.

That’s a sweet deal for one- and two-hour grocery delivery, which would normally set you back by $180 a year for the subscription. Depending on your location, you can shop from Amazon Fresh or Whole Foods‘ selections of staples. TechCrunch notes that the former is only available in some 20 cities at present, with Whole Foods serving the rest of the country.

There’s a small catch, though: for now, you’ll have to sign up for an invite before you can avail of the free service. The company is either pacing itself as it ramps up delivery capabilities across the country, or figuring out which cities have the highest demand for its speedy grocery deliver service.

You can register your interest here.