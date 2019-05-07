Everything you'd ever want to know about TNW's upcoming conference

TNW2019 Daily: Don’t miss these great workshops

We only have two more days until TNW Conference! Things are really coming together now. We’ve started building at NDSM and it’s looking super cool. Check it out:

But speaking of getting ready for TNW2019, have you registered for workshops yet? The best companies in tech are sharing their knowledge – don’t miss the chance to learn from them! Make sure to sign up with your ticket. Here are a few of our favorites:

For the developers

  • Make sure to catch Rijksoverheid’s session about developers and government
  • Learn how to build an app with Waves
  • Join Kin to learn how blockchain can increase mobile app engagement
  • Don’t miss IBM’s workshops for developers, especially the one exploring how blockchain can make a real difference

For everyone

  • Join The Next Police as they discuss how they’re fighting crime with tech in their two workshops
  • Discover the power of blockchain with Deloitte
  • Check out Rabobank’s workshop on how open innovation fuels ground-breaking tech solutions in food & agri
  • Find out about funding innovation with EU Commission
  • Hear Fourkind discuss data science in their workshop, which includes examples of airport optimization and producing whisky

See you there! Don’t have your TNW2019 ticket yet? Let’s fix that.

That concludes today’s TNW2019 Daily! Tune in tomorrow for the very last edition, and make sure to catch up on previous editions right here.

Published May 7, 2019 — 13:40 UTC

