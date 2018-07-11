How can we use coding more creatively? Artist and hacker Zach Lieberman will be taking all your questions ...

What do computer coding and creating art have in common?

Who are the artists who have influenced you most?

How can art make everyday life better?

Ask all this and more to new media artist Zach Lieberman.

Lieberman is an artist, researcher, teacher, and hacker who makes tools and art that play with what is visible and invisible. He uses the body and code working together to create projects such as a tool allowing people to draw with their eyes, an app that allows iPhones to visualize sounds in A.R, and software that shows video stills where they were captured in physical space:

He’s been listed as one of Fast Company’s Most Creative People and his projects have won numerous awards, including the Golden Nica from Ars Electronica, Interactive Design of the Year from Design Museum London, and he was listed in Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of the Year. He co-created openFrameworks, an open source C++ toolkit for creative coding, and co-founded the School for Poetic Computat ion, a school examining the lyrical possibilities of code. He ALSO spoke at the TNW 2018 Conference in Amsterdam.

Need more inspiration? Check out his Instagram, his website, and the website of the School for Poetic Computation. Or this really cool noodle GIF made using one of his tools:

Zach’s Instagram

Ask your questions now, and check back for his answers this Thursday, July 12th!

P.S. Zach will be taking over our daily newsletter, TNW’s Big Spam, tomorrow. Subscribe down here to see his favorite things on the internet and get your daily sassy take on tech:

Read next: Facebook is teaching AI to talk you through directions