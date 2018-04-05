Got questions for the first ever VR porn star? Ela Darling is joining us on TNW Answers

What are the most exciting VR projects in porn right now?

How has the #metoo movement affected the adult film industry? Is there a way technology could bring more gender equality?

What is it about VR that has made it catch on so quickly in the industry? What new problems could you see it posing for adult film actors?

Are there many other women leading VR or other leading tech companies in porn?

Ask all this and more to CAM4VR’s Ela Darling.

Ela Darling is the world’s first VR cam girl. After earning an MA in Library Sciences at the age of 21 and starting her career as a Reference Librarian, Ela made the transition to adult film actor. During her 8.5 years in the industry, Ela co-founded VRTube.xxx, the world’s first VR webcam platform and the first creator of XXX holographic VR porn. She is now the head of CAM4VR, the latest iteration of her live VR webcam platform.

Ela is an expert on tech’s disruption of the adult film industry and is an outspoken feminist and political activist. She has been profiled by The New York Times and builds small arduino robots and binaural microphones in her spare time.

Need inspiration? Check out her TEDx Talk, her statement on female sexuality and empowerment in Tech This Out News, and interview with Cats and VR.

Ask your questions now, and don’t forget to check back for her answers this Wednesday, April 11th!

