TNW’s quest to discover Europe’s best scale-up is back – sign up now

Tech5, annually hosted by TNW and Adyen, is back for the seventh time.

Tech5 is the leading showcase for Europe’s fastest-growing scale-ups, giving them the opportunity to join a network of the best companies, investors, and experts from across the continent. This year we’re focusing on the ways technology can help create change and have a positive impact on society.

A community for the founders who dare

In 2020, Tech5 2020 is going to be an even greater podium, with the likes of Lithuania competing for the first time. Adyen CCO, Roelant Prins adds:

“Since starting Tech5 back in 2012, we’ve seen Europe’s tech ecosystem grow at an incredible rate. We’re excited to continue supporting the development of this amazing community.”

By expanding the competition to 20 countries, we’re proving that technology cannot and should not be held back by geographical constraints. TNW co-founder Patrick de Laive explains why the competition is broadening its horizons:

“This is a unique group of people and companies and by putting them in the spotlight and bringing them together we help drive new business, spark new ideas, new collaborations and new innovations to further develop and grow the European tech scene.”

So, what’s next?

Signups for Tech5 start on November 18, 2019, and end on December 18, 2019. To apply, you’ll be required to share your three biggest achievements in the last two years. These could be awards, investment rounds, launching new products or services, and anything else you consider as an achievement.

Our jury also wants to see your growth range which can be easily calculated using the formula provided in the application form. Finally, you will need to confirm your availability to join the Tech5 events – we want to celebrate your successes with you!

Once the submissions are in, competitors will go through three steps on the road to entrepreneurial royalty.

Step 1: Country finalists are announced

TNW and Adyen, along with the help of local tech experts including influencers, journalists, and CEOs, will select five winners from each country and announce them in January 2020.

All finalists will receive coverage on thenextweb.com and/or TNW’s social channels, boosting their local and international exposure.

Step 2: Tech5 winners revealed at Founders Day

The 100 founders from the 100 hottest European companies will come together on June 17, 2020 in Amsterdam for Founders Day, a day jam-packed with startup stories, insight sharing, and activities.

During the event, we’ll reveal the winners from each of the 20 participating countries and the overall Tech5 winner of 2020.

Step 3: Time to shine at TNW Conference 2020

The scale-up that wins Tech5 2020, like the other finalists, will receive an invitation to TNW Conference, Europe’s leading tech festival, where we’re expecting 20,000 attendees in 2020.

Still not signed up?

Sign up here! Whether you make it to the final Tech5 or become a country finalist, entering the competition will allow your scale-up to:

Join an exclusive network of fast-growing companies in Europe

Get local and international exposure with investors, journalists, clients, and talent

Gain insights and tips from experts to continue scaling your success

Measure your progress against peers and potential competitors

Recognize and reward your team’s hard work

Check out last year’s Tech5 winner Too Good To Go stealing the show at Founders Day, and sign up here.