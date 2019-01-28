This (free) ‘future of tech’ webinar will get you your next raise

Artificial intelligence, the blockchain, Internet of Things. You know you’ve heard these terms about a thousand times but can you explain them in a way your (grand)parents would understand?

New technologies are saving companies time, money and headaches. The problem is, most of us still don’t know exactly what they are and how we could be using them to make our lives better.

On February 19th, SAP Leonardo is offering a (free!) straightforward, educational Virtual Event on Future Tech answering everything you always wanted to know but were waiting for the intern to ask.

During the event you’ll learn how to power up your business with:

Blockchain and distributed ledger technology

You may have heard of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Hell, you may even have your own stash of coins. But do you actually know how blockchain technology works and how your business could be using it?

Distributed ledger technologies, like blockchain, are being piloted across industries from tech giants like Google to corporations like Walmart and even banks like UBS and Barclays. In an age when data security is critical, learning how this technology could work for your business will put you ahead of the curve.

Internet of Things (IoT)

You’re now probably using several different systems, platforms, and devices to power your business. Imagine how much more efficiently you could work if they were all interconnected… Businesses leveraging IoT technology are already benefiting from lower operating costs and increased productivity.

A report by Business Insider projects there will be 55 billion IoT devices by 2025, with a forecasted $15 trillion in aggregate IoT investment between 2017 and 2025. IoT technology is set to explode, is your business ready for a major upgrade?

Big data and analytics

The interconnectivity of our tech is also providing us with more and more data, but what can we actually do with all the information we’re now collecting?

Wouldn’t it be great if you could use it to find out which past marketing campaign worked best and why? Wouldn’t it be even cooler if, based on these insights, you could predict how your next campaign will go and how you could alter it to get the best results? No, you don’t have to sell your soul. By learning how to use analytics you can transform your data into the insights you need.

Machine learning and robotic process automation

Deemed by Forbes to be the ‘Gateway drug to AI and digital transformation’, Robotic Process Automation is the most basic and easiest smart technology you can introduce within your company. By automating the boring manual tasks you’re currently doing, it’ll reduce human error related costs, free up your team’s time and sanity… and turn them into the future tech junkies your company needs.

Conversational AI

The Terminator? Robocop? My Friday night convos with Siri? Not quite, but imagine a whole team of Terminators working on your customer service and marketing teams. This is the end of calling queue elevator music.

Your customers want answers to their questions instantly. Chatbots and virtual assistants are making this a reality. According to a Gartner report, businesses which have introduced virtual assistants and chatbots have reduced their call, chat and/or email inquiries by 70 percent and have also seen an increase in customer satisfaction.

Now that you know why you need to sign up, here are the details:

When: 19th February 10:00 CET | 13:00 GST | 17:00 SGT

Where: Online

Costs: Free

Register now

It’s a virtual event so the great thing is you can stealthily watch from your work computer. Or, if you can’t make it, simply sign up and they’ll send you the recording.

In the workplace of the future, when our tech is increasingly interconnected and intelligent enough to take over more of our current tasks, what will that mean for us? Future tech will disrupt and redefine the meaning of work. Find out what new challenges and opportunities this could bring for you.