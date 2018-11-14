This new site gives you an easy way to request money via PayPal, Venmo, Patreon, and Cash App

Getting people to pay you is tough. It’s hard enough to get your own cherished friends to reimburse you for a meal, some drinks, or a movie ticket. But if you’re a creator? Good luck – getting individuals to donate to your cause can be nigh on possible.

Luckily, there’s a way to make all this easier: moneyyy.me.

It’s a simple idea. You have a profile on the site that collates links to platforms where you can get paid. And we all love getting paid.

Starting off is easy. All you need to do is head over to moneyyy.me, sign up, enter your username for a selection of platforms, and then you share your link with the world. Currently, it works with Venmo, Cash App, PayPal, and Patreon.

You fill in your usernames for each payment platform here:

And a fully-loaded account will look like this when you share it with someone

:

Moneyyy.me was created by Samir Mezrahi, the Publishing Special Projects Lead at BuzzFeed. He announced its launch on Twitter today:

hey everyone, i made a really easy site that lets you request cash app, paypal, venmo, patreon money from people in one place called @moneyyyme https://t.co/bWoN3TAaEV, please sign up and let me know what you think!!! — #1 samir (@samir) November 14, 2018

The platform makes a lot of sense. It’s proven that the more steps you put in front a consumer, the less likely they are to buy. So it’d make sense that the same applies when people are contributing funds to a creator too. A one-stop location like moneyyy.me could be a good way to alleviate that and make donations easy.

It’s not just creators that can benefit from moneyyy.me though. Dropping your profile address in a group chat is a painless way of getting some of your so-called-friends to give you the cash they owe.

To sign up for moneyyy.me and start getting the money you’re owed, head over here. Happy hunting, folks.