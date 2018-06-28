You can now put music on Instagram Stories

Instagram Stories – everyone’s favorite Snapchat rip-off – has launched a feature that lets you put music over your visual creations. We reported on this potentially happening around two months ago, but it’s set to roll-out to some users shortly.

Over 400m people use Stories every day, so there’s little doubt this is going to be a popular update. It’s gonna change people’s lives.

Want to put “Funky Town” over a video of you drinking a beer? You now can. Fancy placing “Funky Town” over your dog rubbing its arse on the kitchen floor? You go, girl! Recording your granddad’s funeral on your iPhone? “Funky Town” that sucker up, we’re in the future now.

Adding music to a story will work in the same way as adding location or weather data, which you do with the face-sticker icon on the top right of the screen. You can see how it’ll look in action here:

There’s a lot of straight trash all over these images, but shout out Dua Lipa for being real.

You can add music once you’ve captured your image or video and you can also select the exact part of the track you want to include. The song will also start automatically when someone views your story, which has given me horrendous flashbacks to the days of MySpace. But it won’t be like that, right folks? Right?

Considering that Facebook has licensing deals with UMG, Sony, and Warner, there will be a huge library of music from users to choose from. The company has also said that it will be adding to the available music in the coming weeks, but, unfortunately, you’ll not be able to upload your own tracks.

Music on Instagram Stories will be available in only a select few countries, before rolling out globally in the future. So keep your eyes peeled.

Anyway, why are you still reading this? Go, please, there are things going on that need recording and “Funky Town” playing over them.

