Two new all wheel drive (AWD) versions of the Tesla Model 3 will go on sale next month. Both models are pricier by far than the current Model 3, but they have an extra motor. And, according to Tesla CEO Elon Musk, the Performance edition will gobble up a BMW M3 on the track.

Wasn’t Musk, just a few weeks ago, sleeping on the Tesla factory floor, replacing robots with humans, and contending with an angry board? Now the eccentric CEO is on Twitter announcing new models and tossing shade at one of the most beloved luxury performance vehicles in history.

Cost of all options, wheels, paint, etc is included (apart from Autopilot). Cost is $78k. About same as BMW M3, but 15% quicker & with better handling. Will beat anything in its class on the track. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018

According to Musk, the new Model 3 Performance variant will be an absolute beast. It’s performance is more in line with that of the Model S – without the Ludicrous Mode upgrade, of course.

The $78k price tag doesn’t include Tesla’s Auto-pilot, but it does come with the AWD system and dual-motors.

The standard dual-motor configuration achieves a 0-60 MPH time of 4.5 seconds, while the Performance variant has enough oomph to reach 60MPH in 3.5 seconds. For reference the current Model 3 runs it in about 5.6, and a 2018 BMW M3 in 3.7 seconds.

Best of all, even for those who don’t intend to spend their weekends racing at track days events, the dual motors bring an extra layer of convenience. If one of the motors breaks down, the car can operate off of the other one – a level of security usually reserved for aircraft.

Tesla dual motor means there is a motor in front & a motor in rear. One is optimized for power & one for range. Car drives fine even if a motor breaks down. Helps ensure you make it to your destination & don’t get stuck on side of road in potentially unsafe conditions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2018

Tesla will begin taking orders for the all-new AWD Model 3 next month and, according to Musk, the company will begin shipping some time in July.