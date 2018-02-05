TNW’s Big Spam: Youtube is coming for Alex Jones’ tinfoil hat

You survived the weekend, congrats. Now here’s a newsletter. Top trending tech news: 📺 Netflix is now streaming JJ Abrams’ Cloverfield sequel (TNW)

🍀 Stripe is headed to Dublin (TechCrunch)

🎵 Tesla is making a power grid in Aus with 50k homes (TNW) What we’re talking about:

Don’t cry over your Bitcoin losses — read about its hardware’s history instead.

YouTube is coming for your tinfoil hat, Alex Jones.

These lasers revealed a massive Mayan city buried for decades. Whoa.

IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, or Metacritic? This data scientist made a guide for which movie rating system is the best.

This 8-bit retro video game will have you sweatin’ to the oldies.

This engineer fixed his own heart with a mesh sleeve.

CryptoKitties is coming to mobile. Also to TNW Answers — have you asked your question yet?

