TNW’s Big Spam: Youtube is coming for Alex Jones’ tinfoil hat

by Georgina Ustik in Tech

TNW’s Big Spam: Youtube is coming for Alex Jones’ tinfoil hat

You survived the weekend, congrats. Now here’s a newsletter.

Top trending tech news:

📺 Netflix is now streaming JJ Abrams’ Cloverfield sequel (TNW)
🍀 Stripe is headed to Dublin (TechCrunch)
🎵 Tesla is making a power grid in Aus with 50k homes (TNW)

What we’re talking about:

Don’t cry over your Bitcoin losses — read about its hardware’s history instead.

YouTube is coming for your tinfoil hat, Alex Jones.

These lasers revealed a massive Mayan city buried for decades. Whoa.

IMDB, Rotten Tomatoes, or Metacritic? This data scientist made a guide for which movie rating system is the best.

This 8-bit retro video game will have you sweatin’ to the oldies.

This engineer fixed his own heart with a mesh sleeve.

CryptoKitties is coming to mobile. Also to TNW Answers — have you asked your question yet?

Tweets of the day:

Here are our favorite Super Bowl tweets. Because we didn’t watch it.

No one was here for JT. #JusticeforJanet:

Or Tom Brady’s outfit… 😬

This game day mini action film from Will Smith proves he’s our dad.

And of course, the selfie kid who became the Super Bowl’s biggest meme:

What a game.
Love you, mean it!

<3 TNW Editorial

Speaking of CryptoKitties…

We’re thinking of having their team hijack our newsletter for a day. What do you think? Leave us a comment, and subscribe if you haven’t!


Read next: The 'regret test' could put the brakes on unethical design

TechYouTube