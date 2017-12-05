Qualcomm announces the Always On Windows PC

In today’s Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm announced it’s partnering with Microsoft and ASUS to build an Always On, Always Connected PC. The device will be the world’s first 1st Gigabit LTE PC.

The first device of its kind shown at the conference is the ASUS NovaGo 2-in-1. The NovaGo is based on the Snapdragon 835, runs Windows 10, and has up to 22 hours of battery life and 30 days of standby time. The suggested retail price will be $599 for a 4GB model, and $799 for an 8GB model.

According to Terry Myerson, Microsoft’s executive vice president of Windows and devices, you need to charge an Always On PC as little as once a week. They’re instantly on, as the name suggests, and don’t hibernate. Another advantage is how, as the name suggests, it’s online anywhere there is cell service.

In addition to the NovaGo, more Always On models from HP and Lenovo are coming. HP teased its Envy x2, a 2-in-1 coming in Spring 2018.