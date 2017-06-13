Messages won’t be able to relax pissed off customers

Messages now has a Business Chat feature that allows companies to communicate directly with their customers. Simply open the app, type in the company name, and have a friendly discussion with a bot.

As much as companies would like to think Messages is a more convenient channel for customer support ー will people really want to rant about their problems to a bot — privately?

Established companies that have Twitter accounts understand that their accounts double as customer support and a damage control center. Anyone and everyone can unleash their rage publicly and receive likes or RTs from fellow customers who sympathize with them. Instant validation for you and a nightmare for the company.

Which is more satisfying: typing a generic message to a bot and receiving a useless answer back? Or ferociously cursing out a real-life sales rep so your friends can feel your pain?