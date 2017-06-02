Microsoft mistakenly releases dev build that crashes phones and computers

Don’t push that update through! Microsoft customers — particularly Windows Insiders — running x86 architecture PCs and phones beware: there’s a dev branch build (16212) that is bound to cause problems if you allow it onto your system. MSPoweruser Senior Editor Mehedi Hassan tweeted:

So TL;DR: Microsoft mistakenly released a dev branch build (16212) for x86 PCs and phones. Do not install them on your device 🚨 — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) June 1, 2017 Do not install them on your devices. pic.twitter.com/Z7nni3BTBj — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) June 1, 2017

Continuing in the comments he noted that users who may have already allowed the update to start should immediately put computers and phones in airplane mode or disable the download by turning Wi-Fi off.

Hassan also commented that the build contains “…broken things, aka things you shouldn’t install even if you’re an insider.”

While it is unclear whether there’s a fix or when Microsoft will pull the update, it appears as though updating your system to build 16212 will result in potentially catastrophic damage to your operating system. This only effects x86 computers and phones.

Microsoft insiders aren’t strangers to wonky builds, but this particular one appears to have been released on accident.

