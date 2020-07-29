A look at the best new features in Python 3.9

Dictionary unions

One of my favorite new features with a sleek syntax. If we have two dictionaries a and b that we need to merge, we can now use the union operators.

We have the merge operator:

And the update operator |= , which updates the original dictionary:

If our dictionaries share a common key, the key-value pair in the second dictionary will be used:

Dictionary Update with Iterables

Another cool behavior of the |= operator is the ability to update the dictionary with new key-value pairs using an iterable object — like a list or generator:

If we attempt the same with the standard union operator | we will get a TypeError as it will only allow unions between dict types.

Type hinting

Python is dynamically typed, meaning we don’t need to specify datatypes in our code.