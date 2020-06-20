New observations suggest the Universe might be expanding at a higher rate than we thought

Understanding the Hubble constant, the rate at which the Universe expands, is one of the crucial figures astrophysics need to better understand the Cosmos. There are several ways to measure this rate, but each measurement produces significantly different results, forming one of the great mysteries of modern astronomy.

Data from a new study of the expansion of the Cosmos, conducted by astronomers utilizing an international collection of radio telescopes, further adds to the mystery. This study found expansion rate similar to those seen by other observatories, which (as a whole) differ significantly from predictions.

Studying maser emissions from distant galaxies could assist researchers seeking to understand the expansion of the Universe. Image credit: Sophia Dagnello, NRAO/AUI/NSF

Galaxies in this study were seen huddling closer together than predicted in calculations based on either the “standard model” of the Universe, or the cosmic microwave background (CMB — roughly, the ‘echo’ of the Bag Bang). This could suggest one of the underlying theories of physics may be incorrect.

“Our measurement of the Hubble Constant is very close to other recent measurements, and statistically very different from the predictions based on the CMB and the standard cosmological model. All indications are that the standard model needs revision,” stated James Braatz, of the National Radio Astronomy Observatory (NRAO).