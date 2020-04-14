A cinematographer’s guide to looking good during a video call

Welcome to our brave new working world, where you’re spending a lot of time remotely sitting in front of a camera, most likely your computer or cellphone camera, in a video conferencing app.

As someone who has filmed a lot of interviews, I wanted to share some tips and tricks that I use when setting up situations so people look and sound great.

Because no one signed up for this, but at least we can try to make the best of it. So let’s start at the top with…

Oh, if you decide you’d rather be a faceless icon and not share your camera, just know it’s much easier to ignore a pulsing still image and click away to my email than look someone in the eye when they start speaking.

Read: [Increase your productivity while working from home with these four apps]

Sound

… yes, we can hear you typing emails…

I knew this would come in handy one day

It doesn’t matter how good you look if you sound bad.

Wear a headset with a microphone. The earbud & microphone headset that came with your mobile phone is fine.

Turn off all other sounds in your house: no radio, no TV, no barking dogs or playing children. If you’re out and about, find someplace quiet to pull up with your phone.

Mute the video conference app when you’re not speaking. In the app, find the microphone icon in the program and click it until there’s a line through it. Don’t turn down the sound on your phone/computer as that won’t help. In Zoom, turn the mic off/on by hitting the Shift+command+A keys (on MAC).