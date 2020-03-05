How to make the most of Facebook ads — with as little as $5 per day

Did you know TNW Conference has a track fully dedicated to exploring how technology will shape the ever-evolving marketing landscape this year? Check out the full ‘Rebrand‘ program here.

Facebook ads used to fill me with a mixture of fear and skepticism.

That might have been down to the fact I didn’t want to give Facebook my money to just show ads on its newsfeed, or even more so the fact I never had incredibly positive experiences with my own ads (or the ones I set up for clients, for what matters). Until I got a new client, helping her to launch her first online program, and she asked me whether we could also set up some Facebook ads.

After a moment of hesitant silence, something possessed me (the spirit of marketing, perhaps?) and I agreed to help her set up three month’s worth of campaigns.

“What were you thinking woman?!” The voice inside my head screamed incredibly loudly.

Yet, I believe that everything happens for a reason. This was the sign indicating I should get past my fears and give Facebook ads a chance.

Spoiler alert: I’m so glad I did

As per every tool, platform, and hack I talk about in this column, I still believe that you should not do everything. Yet, I also believe that we often let prejudice and preconceptions prevent us from trying new strategies.

I hope that with this piece I can bring more clarity around Facebook ads and the impact they can have on a business.