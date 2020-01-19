AirPods can damage your hearing — here’s how Apple could prevent it

Harmful noise levels

A sound’s loudness is measured in decibels (dB). I’m not sure where you are reading this article, but if you are at home, the average home noise is around 40dB. If you are outside, the average normal conversation is around 60dB. If you are reading this at work and your boss catches you before you can swiftly change your tab, shouting “WHY ARE YOU NOT WORKING” in the ear is around 110dB. In general, sounds above 85dB are harmful, depending on how long and how often you’re exposed to them (example of 85dB).

An average person has 16,000 hair cells in their inner ear (cochlea) that allow their brain to detect sounds. Loud sound can overwork these hair cells. A classic example to explain this phenomenon is a live concert. After leaving such a loud event, people tend to notice that they don’t hear as well. This is because their hair cells have been bent and overworked by the loud sound as illustrated by the image below.

Although the cells do become straight again after a few hours to a few days, there is a possibility for the cells to be permanently damaged, or worse, destroyed. With repetition, this eventually leads to a permanent hearing problem.

Below, is the recommended exposure limit according to World Health Organization: