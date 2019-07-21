Animals and plants help engineers light up cities, detect explosives, and predict natural disastors

In 2016, chemical engineer Min Hao Wong and his team at MIT transported carbon nanotubes into spinach leaves via their stomata. Traces of explosive material that the plant took in through the air or groundwater caused the nanotubes to emit a fluorescent signal. To get the message from the plant, Wong’s team focused a small infrared camera on the leaves and attached it to a Raspberry Pi, a cheap, miniature computer similar to what’s found in smartphones. When the camera detected a signal, it triggered an email alert.

Having worked out the spinach nanosensors, Wong has gone on to develop other applications of the technology—particularly in agriculture. Plants are extremely perceptive, so they may be able to warn of drought conditions or pest infestations before a farmer can detect them. Wong is exploring commercialization of the technology in his current role as deputy science director of Disruptive & Sustainable Technology for Agricultural Precision (DiSTAP), a research center in Singapore.

Plants may have a lot to tell us. We’re now just learning how to get the message.