The world’s first smart oral sex toy aims to close the orgasm gender gap

Cunni, a Hong Kong-based sextech startup, is aiming to close the orgasm gender gap with what it claims is the world’s first smart oral sex toy.

It might not surprise you to hear that, on average, heterosexual women have fewer orgasms than any other group during sex. Researchers from US universities put it down to an number of things, from evolutionary factors to turn-taking in straight relationships, with this year’s Archive of Sexual Behaviors report concluding that 95 percent of heterosexual men regularly orgasm, compared to just 65 percent of straight women.

Business partners and real-life couple Alison Tan and Sotris Tsouris are trying to shift those statistics with their new smart sex tech product, Cunni. Cunni offers people with vulvas the ability to learn what they like and how to communicate it through the tongue-like simulation product and corresponding app.

The idea behind it is that – unlike vibrators – you can replicate exactly how you play with the Cunni toy with your partner (although it’s not being marketed solely as a toy for couples).

As Tan explains, you can’t ask your partner to ‘buzz more’ in the same way a vibrator does, but you can create and simulate any tongue pattern via the app. In theory, being able to talk about cunnilingus patterns and motions – with the added visual cues of the app – means partners can better communicate about how they’re giving and receiving oral sex.

A study recently completed by the company found that 80 percent of women enjoy receiving cunnilingus, but only 40 percent of women frequently receive it with their partners.

“The oral sex gap is more than a statistic, it’s the consequence of a culture that minimizes and mystifies female pleasure,” said Tan. “We’re here to champion more honest conversation, sexy self-exploration and better communication, to improve the culture of female pleasure and remove the stigma around oral sex for females.”

The silicone, splash-proof product can be recharged via USB cable. Three buttons along the handle can cycle through motion variations, control the speed of the motions, and adjust the intensity of the rumbling vibrations.

However, it’s the app functionality that makes this product stand out from other female oral simulation toys.

The Cunni app turns smartphones into a touchpad, allowing users to trace and program their own patterns which can then be replicated by the toy. Users can also ‘remix’ or combine their own routine, or, if you’re after a little inspiration, it comes with several pre-designed patterns.

The start-up says it’s committed to changing the conversation around female pleasure, and offers a Pleasure Potential Quiz on its website that delivers advice and suggests questions to help women discover more about what they really want during sex.

Sound like your kind of thing? The first 500 backers get a 40 percent discount on Cunni’s Kickstarter page.