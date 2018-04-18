A multi-trillion dollar blockchain use case

A brief history of supply chains

The Industrial Era started with a centralization of production. Fordism, mass manufacturing, and Taylorism all helped make centralized production more efficient.

This centralization took the form of large factories where raw commodities were turned into finished goods. Ford produced all their cars in a small number of factories which took in rubber and steel and spit out finished cars.

After World War II, there was a second phase where corporations moved to centralize not just production but financialization.

By demanding favorable terms from their suppliers, corporations became banks that could access cheap sources of capital and distribute it to areas where other factions, like small businesses in developing countries, can’t compete because their cost of capital is much higher.

The third phase was the centralization of risk. The belief was that by using hedge fund thinking, it was possible to have zero risk because it was all hedged away. They believed that if one part of their portfolio went down, another part would go up.

At the dawn of the 21st century, these large corporations thought they had all the money with no risk.

However, the centralization premise only works as long as you don’t get a large shock to the system. If you get too large of a shock to the system, then there’s a contagion, and you get the 2009 Global Financial Crisis.[1]

Today, the supply chain industry accounts for 2/3rds of global GDP (about $54 trillion globally) and employs the majority of people worldwide.

The primary inefficiency in the industry is a result of the relatively high levels of centralization. The largest players (e.g., Walmart or Starbucks) demand favorable terms from suppliers because they control massive amounts of purchasing power.

This means that as you move closer to the players in the fringes of the supply network, the more strapped for cash they are. They are extending favorable terms to larger players and usually can’t get a loan. However, the fringes are where the majority of the growth potential is and where that growth would make the biggest difference.

For example, the small coffee farmer in Africa can’t expand his farming because he has to give favorable terms to the import/export company, which has to give favorable terms to the roasting company, which has to give favorable terms to Starbucks.

Starbucks may be able to get access to $1 billion at a 3% interest rate, where the coffee farmer in Africa can only get a $500 loan at a 20% interest rate. Then, Starbucks can invest in something that requires $1 million up front and has an expected rate of return of 10%. The coffee farmer can’t get a large enough loan to expand her farm, and even if she could, it wouldn’t be profitable at the interest rate she is paying.

The end result is that all the capital is sitting with Starbucks, which has a relatively low ability to grow it, whereas the small business farmer has high compounding potential but no access to capital.

Centralization was effective in a more stable environment, but in an unstable and fast-changing environment, smaller and less centralized is more adaptive and has better “economic fitness.”

In today’s world, economies of scale in the supply chain are getting less beneficial at best, or counterproductive at worse.

I want money, that’s what I want