What you can learn from my battery-abusing past

Apple’s apology for throttling iPhone performance has put the spotlight on iPhone batteries. I have been trying to learn more about this phone component which I have never really paid much attention to. This post is my attempt to make sense of what I understood from different sources.

Anyway, I have always been puzzled about the right way to charge my phone. I recall religiously draining my battery completely once a month as I had read that otherwise, the battery would ‘forget’ its capacity. I stopped when a techie friend explained that lithium batteries don’t forget their capacity, and draining them to ‘empty’ actually reduces their life. Sometime later, I got to know that charging the battery overnight was bad for the phone. I couldn’t understand why but stopped this practice just in case the claim was true.

By this point, I was confused by the conflicting advice from different tech gurus on the best way to recharge your battery. I asked myself what was the worse case scenario if I got my charging practice wrong? The answer was that I would have to replace the battery.

There was a good possibility I was going to get my charging practice wrong so I figured I might as well reconcile myself to having to replace my battery, sooner or later. And if I wanted to get the most out of my battery, I should take advantage of its 100% capacity. Like if I was going to be outdoors, a fully charged battery would last longer.

That decision simplified my life. Whenever I was within reach of a charging point, I would charge my phone to 100%. Based on my past learnings, I avoided overnight charging and got myself a battery pack to prevent my phone from completely draining.

That was the battery regime my iPhone 6S Plus was subjected to in the last two years with me. Initially, it seemed to be a good strategy. I would go to bed at night with the phone fully charged and disconnected from power sources, and wake up in the morning to find the battery still at 100%. But two years later, the phone has begun draining a lot faster. It’s 5.30 pm and it’s at 50% though I haven’t really been using it much. I put it down to an aging battery.

During these two years, battery technology started getting a lot more attention because of the world’s disillusion with fossil fuels, and the focus on EVs (electric vehicles) like Tesla.

The EV people figured out charging the battery to its full capacity and discharging it to zero would both reduce battery life. In order to maximize battery life, EV batteries are set to alert users that a battery needs charging when it’s around 25%, and the charger automatically cuts off charging at 85%. I’m guessing this means EVs will show 25% as ‘empty’ and 85% as ‘full.’

Now if EVs are that paranoid about overcharging and undercharging, why not phones? Well, an EV battery is unlike a phone battery because longer uptime is less important than extending battery life in an EV, for the simple reason that the battery is a far more expensive component in an EV.

After a bit of looking around, I found a website called Battery University which seems to have been doing some serious research into batteries. It’s a bit techy with graphs and numbers, but let me sum up what I was able to understand.

Basically, a battery is stressed and loses its power capacity due to two factors. The first is heat. If you keep your a battery in a hot environment, it’s going to deteriorate quicker. The second factor is keeping the battery at a full charge.

Ouch!

I had been wrong about my phone battery strategy, again. Not that I was surprised as Murphy’s Law has always applied to me.

Nerd Alert!

Sorry, I’m going into ‘nerd mode’ as my curiosity has been aroused.

Predictive modeling of battery life by extrapolation. Credit: Battery University

My charging cycle was whatever-discharge to 100%. According to the Battery University, that will cause my battery’s capacity to drop to 48% after a while (14000 charging cycles, to be precise). If I had stuck with a 25%–75% charging cycle, my battery capacity would only reduce to 74% for the same period. Increasing the charging to a 25%–85% cycle would cause the capacity to drop to 64% in the same time frame.

In short, if I want my battery to last longer, I shouldn’t charge it above 75%, and not let it discharge below 25%. Of course, the compromise is I will have to learn to live with less capacity (uptime) than a 100% charged battery.

I’m not sure I can live with that compromise. I mean what’s the point in having a phone if the battery is not going to last all day? The alternative is to charge the battery to 100% and just replace the thing when it deteriorates.

First things, first. Is my phone being throttled?

Google came to my rescue. Geekbench, the site that had discovered the throttling issue, has a $0.99 app called Geekbench 4. I downloaded it and ran a benchmark test on it, and then compared it with actual benchmarks for my phone model. From what I have heard, the Plus models have not been affected by throttling. The Geekbench test confirmed my phone wasn’t being throttled. My phone got a score of 2368 as against the model benchmark of 2400.

All those 99 cent app downloads of Geekbench must be adding up but I guess Geekbench deserves it. However, you can also check for throttling via a free app called Lirum Device Info Lite. You have to click on ‘This Device’ and then on CPU. As you can see below, the CPU actual clock and the CPU Maximum clock are the same on my phone, which means it hasn’t been throttled.