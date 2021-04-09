Watch humans drive slowly in Elon Musk’s ‘revolutionary’ $52M tunnel

I’m going to tell you this entire story in one sentence, because that’s all it deserves.

Earlier this week, local reporters in California got another look at Elon Musk’s 1.5 mile long, $52 million, Las Vegas “Loop” that was supposed to be a total transport revolution, and it turns out that it’s still nothing more than a really expensive hole through the terra firma in which humans drive cars quite slowly.

I have nothing more to say about that. At least The Boring Company is living up to its name.

Welp, meh.

HT – Engadget