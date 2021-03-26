Watch this $1.2M supercar EV drift on ice like a ballerina

When Silicon Valley billionaires Dean Drako and Shiv Sikand couldn’t find an electric vehicle that they actually wanted to buy, they did what anyone in their position would have done: they made their own.

Let me introduce you to the Drako GTE. Its name makes it sound like it’s some kind of Bond villain, and boy does it drive like one.

In a recent video, the company took a pre-production model out to a frozen lake in Colorado, at 8,500 feet above sea level. The thin air would have strangled a combustion engine, but it wasn’t a problem for the Drako’s 1,200 hp electric motors.



Drako also showed of its $1.2 million car’s ability to drift with poetic elegance, thanks to it having a motor at every wheel.

This allows it to perfectly balance torque delivery, and also pirouette on the spot.

It’s composed, calm, and all very cool.

The Drako is likely to be one of the rarest EVs around, with only 25 set to be produced. Would I take this over a fleet of Tesla Roadsters? You bet.

Do EVs excite your electrons? Do ebikes get your wheels spinning? Do self-driving cars get you all charged up?

