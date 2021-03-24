Elon Musk says you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin now

It was inevitable. Elon Musk said today that now you can buy a Tesla with Bitcoin.

There aren’t many details on the logistics of this, but like a lot of company announcements, we are finding this out through Musk’s tweets.

You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

Musk said that the company is using internal and open-source software to operate Bitcoin nodes and it won’t convert the cryptocurrency transactions to fiat currency.

Tesla is using only internal & open source software & operates Bitcoin nodes directly. Bitcoin paid to Tesla will be retained as Bitcoin, not converted to fiat currency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 24, 2021

At the time of writing, the option hasn’t shown up on Tesla’s website. However, some customers have spotted this feature. If you want more information about Bitcoin payments, the company has a special page for it to answer all of your questions.

The EV maker has made it clear that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency it’s accepting at the moment and the feature is live just for its customers in the US. The support page warns that if you send a different digital currency to specified address, you may lose funds.

BREAKING: You can now buy a Tesla with Bitcoin as shown below. $BTC pic.twitter.com/o7P9GD3LTQ — Sawyer Merritt 📈🚀 (@SawyerMerritt) March 24, 2021

So here’s what Tesla’s Bitcoin payment screen looks like pic.twitter.com/vbUdidzURR — Whole Mars Catalog (@WholeMarsBlog) March 24, 2021

In February, Tesla said that it has bought $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in an SEC filing. The company’s decision boosted the cryptocurrency’s prices over $42,000 at that time. Currently, Bitcoin is trading at above $55,000.

In the SEC filing, Tesla also said that it wanted to accept payments in digital currency in the near future. Musk’s announcement makes things official.

Not many people will have sufficient Bitcoins to purchase a car. But if you have a substantial amount of Bitcoin, you may benefit from purchasing a vehicle when the cryptocurrency’s price is on the rise.