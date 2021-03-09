BMW ‘isn’t afraid’ of the Apple Car… and is still refusing to go all-electric

Maybe it’s a power move. Maybe it’s an attempt to stay relevant. Maybe it’s being genuine. Whatever the case, BMW’s CFO Nicholas Peter seems intent on going head-to-head with the Apple Car.

In an interview with Bloomberg, published yesterday, Peter made a number of attestations laying down the challenge to the Apple Car.

Peter nonchalantly welcomed the potential newcomer to the market, suggesting that BMW is either totally not worried about the threat the Apple Car poses, or is putting on a brave face.

“I sleep very peacefully,” Peter told Bloomberg when asked about the Apple Car.

“Competition is a wonderful thing — it helps motivate the others,” he added.

Indeed, BMW doesn’t really have to be worried about the Apple Car as yet. Pretty much everything we’ve heard about the elusive project has been draped in speculation, drama, and corporate posturing.

However, it seems Peter has taken the opportunity to remind us all that BMW still exists, and it will compete against the Apple Car — if it ever happens.

Though we’re left scratching our heads, because BMW isn’t committing to the future in a way that suggests it wants to take on the Apple Car, assuming it ever comes to fruition.

BMW will take on Apple car with… gasoline?

As many legacy automakers drive their stake into the ground, and commit to going all-electric in the next decade, BMW is not. It’s continuing to sit on the fence. Not even the Apple Car can persuade Bimmer to change its ways and commit to an electric future.

According to Bloomberg, BMW will continue to produce gasoline cars alongside its electric vehicles for the foreseeable future.

When it comes to the future, BMW still sees opportunity in app-based mobility services. BMW is quietly aware that while electric cars are great, there is a longer game to play.

Driving habits are changing, and fewer people are buying cars, instead opting to rent or hail rides as and when they need. With that move, BMW is hedging future downturns in vehicle sales, against new opportunities.

Being such a well known global brand, BMW still sells plenty of combustion vehicles to countries which aren’t banning their sale any time soon. It’s clearly going to milk the oil well for all it’s worth until it’s absolutely forced to go electric.

The German automaker is slowly killing off its worst offending and most polluting engines, though.

With BMW’s iX3 and i4 on the horizon, the company is taking steps towards and electric future. But it’s taking its time compared to the likes of Jaguar Land Rover, and Volvo, who have all committed to all-electric drivetrains by 2030.

