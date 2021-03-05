Watch: Car-sharing platform CEO Niki Sie talks about the future of mobility

In our video series, Unwind with Boris, TNW CEO Boris Veldhuijzen van Zanten talks shop with Dutch entrepreneurs and innovators. Check out this latest episode in which Niki Sie, the CEO, and founder of car-sharing website Juuve, shares his vision for the car of the future.

When COVID-19 hit last year, Juuve CEO Niki Sie feared it would be the end of his three-year-old company. The car-sharing platform was just starting to gain some traction. Sie was expanding the selection of cars, when suddenly the whole country was requested to stay home as much as possible.

“Many of our users book cars for business reasons — they’re needed for a trip to the office or to a meeting,” says Sie. “All of that came to a screeching halt in March 2020.”

But Sie was in luck: The pandemic had an unexpected side effect. Because many people no longer felt safe on public transportation, Juuve actually attracted many new users in 2020. Currently, the platform is used by 21,000 people and has 250 cars in Utrecht and Rotterdam. You can book, find, and unlock cars — many of them electric — using their app.

In this episode, Sie discusses the future of mobility, while racing Boris on a go-kart track. Fewer cars, fewer emissions, and more urban space for people are essential to his vision for that future. What happens when we no longer own our own cars? How will self-driving cars affect our lives? Watch the full video above to find out.

