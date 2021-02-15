Breaking: Jaguar Land Rover is going all-electric from 2025

British carmaker Jaguar Land Rover has vowed to begin offering all-electric vehicles by 2025.

Jaguar has vowed to pivot away from combustion engines entirely, and will be a fully electric brand within five years.

Thierry Bolloré, CEO, launches new Reimagine strategy. See us reimagine the future of modern luxury. Over the next five years, @LandRover will welcome six all-electric variants and @Jaguar will undergo a renaissance as a pure electric luxury brand.https://t.co/EcJzaiSk9Y pic.twitter.com/Lp1DdKeuBB — Jaguar Land Rover (@JLR_News) February 15, 2021

However, Land Rover will unveil six all-electric vehicles by 2025, which will be offered alongside its current range. The first Landy EV is expected to be unveiled in 2024.

The car making conglomerate is reportedly going to develop three model platforms, and will ditch its current approach to chassis design, which seems to operate on a case-by-case basis at the moment.

One platform will be reserved exclusively for Jaguar.

Most importantly, though, these platforms will be designed on electric focused platforms. When combustion vehicles are repurposed as EVs, there are always compromises, mostly on battery capacity and subsequently the cars’ range.

According to AutoCar, the electric Land Rover models will be built on the company’s Modular Longitudinal Architecture. This platform is focused on EVs, but can still be used for combustion engine vehicles.

For British drivers, the pivot to electric drivetrains won’t necessarily come as a surprise. The UK is banning the sale of new gasoline vehicles in 2030, handing legacy carmakers an ultimatum: go electric, or fall into a pit of irrelevance.

Last year, Jaguar trademarked “EV-Type,” fueling speculation that an all-electric F-Type was on the way. Looks like we won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

