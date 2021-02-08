Report: Hyundai and Kia slam the brakes on Apple Car rumor

Despite persistent rumors and leaks, Apple’s supposed electric and autonomous car is becoming more and more elusive every day.

Last week, things seemed to substantiate after a number of reports claimed to have solid insight into who Apple was talking to, to produce its vehicle.

All eyes were on the semi-conjoined South Korean automakers, Hyundai and Kia. However, an article from Bloomberg published this morning has cast new light on the situation saying that the South Korean carmakers deny being in talks with the Cupertino tech giant.

Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg says Apple, Hyundai, and Kia stopped talking about a deal to build an autonomous vehicle together weeks ago.

Apparently, Hyundai and Kia are in talks with a number of other companies, discussing the potential for autonomous EVs, but nothing has been decided.

It seems Hyundai is doubling down on its commitment issues. About a month ago, the company was connected to discussions about the Apple Car. Soon after, it revised its statement multiple times, back peddling on its involvement and effectively friend-zoning Apple. For now, at least.

We won’t have to hold our breath too long, though. The one thing that does seem certain for the Apple Car, is that another rumor will be along before this tea gets cold.

