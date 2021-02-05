VW’s ID.6 images leaked months ahead of official reveal — and they look… fine

Just as news that the VW ID.4 was heading out for international deliveries dropped, so did leaked images of the company’s next electric vehicle, the ID.6 SUV. Bear in mind it wasn’t supposed to be revealed for another few months.

Before we get on to the images, which were shared on Reddit after originally being uploaded to the Chinese ministry of transport regulatory site, let’s remind ourselves of the proposed specs of the SUV.

Based on information we have so far, the ID.6 will be about 4.9 meters long, 1.8 meters wide, and 1.8 meters tall. It’s also pegged to have seven seats.

It’s going to be based on the VW Group’s MEB platform, that’s also underpinning the other ID electric vehicles.

It will be offered in a range of spec levels, the cheapest allegedly having a single 101 hp motor, a more expensive version is expected to have a dual motor setup, producing over 200 hp. According to reports, it’s going to ship with an 82 kWh battery.

There’s one downside though, the German automaker hasn’t yet decided if it’s going to sell it in the US. Given how popular SUVs are there, it seems amiss not to give it a shot.

The VW ID.6 images were submitted to a Chinese regulatory authority that approves and governs vehicles before sale in the country.

So I wasn’t that entertained until I saw the bottom left color option. Now, color me a little interested.

Let’s be honest, it’s not the most exciting car. It does exactly what it says on the tin, that’ll no doubt please VW drivers, but for me, I need a little more pzazz. I’d rather get the ID.3

SUVs are popular. There’s no denying that fact. The ID.6 will no doubt sell in droves, even if it does look just fine.

