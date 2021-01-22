Powered by

Once you go EV, you never go back — according to 82% of owners, anyway

Kia Niro EV ranks highest in mass market satisfaction

kia niro, tesla model s, ev, future, electric car, jd power
According to a report from automotive market research firm, JD Power, most electric vehicle (EV) drivers vow to never return to combustion engines. Good.

JD Power says that 82% of EV early adopters “definitely will” consider buying another electric vehicle. However, it seems drivers aren’t totally loyal to the brand of their current EV, and overall satisfaction matters when it comes to their next purchase decision.

It seems that drivers are making purchase decisions mostly on range, and availability of chargers. Factors like driving enjoyment, vehicle quality, and cost savings fall lower on their list of priorities.

The Tesla Model S ranked highest in terms of user satisfaction in the premium EV segment. The Kia Niro EV ranked highest in the mass market battery electric vehicle segment.

tesla, model, s, car, range, ev, rating, epa
Credit: Tesla - Website
Tesla’s Model S received a range bump earlier this year, an important feature for EV drivers.

Maybe you’re considering buying an EV, or are sitting on the fence about what the experience might be like. If that’s the case, know that the sizeable majority of drivers that make the switch don’t regret it.

You can read the full report here.

Published January 22, 2021 — 09:15 UTC

Matthew Beedham
Matthew Beedham

January 22, 2021 — 09:15 UTC