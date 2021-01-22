Once you go EV, you never go back — according to 82% of owners, anyway

According to a report from automotive market research firm, JD Power, most electric vehicle (EV) drivers vow to never return to combustion engines. Good.

JD Power says that 82% of EV early adopters “definitely will” consider buying another electric vehicle. However, it seems drivers aren’t totally loyal to the brand of their current EV, and overall satisfaction matters when it comes to their next purchase decision.

It seems that drivers are making purchase decisions mostly on range, and availability of chargers. Factors like driving enjoyment, vehicle quality, and cost savings fall lower on their list of priorities.

The Tesla Model S ranked highest in terms of user satisfaction in the premium EV segment. The Kia Niro EV ranked highest in the mass market battery electric vehicle segment.

Credit: Tesla - Website Tesla’s Model S received a range bump earlier this year, an important feature for EV drivers.

Maybe you’re considering buying an EV, or are sitting on the fence about what the experience might be like. If that’s the case, know that the sizeable majority of drivers that make the switch don’t regret it.

You can read the full report here.

