The Juiced HyperScramber 2 ebike has a 100+ mile range using a pair of massive batteries

Juiced Bikes is known for offering some of the highest capacity ebike batteries on the market; where typical e-bike batteries range from roughly 400 to 600 watt-hours, Juiced offers up to a 998 watt-hour battery. The company claims its good for over 70 miles — a figure I found to be realistic or even conservative for the average rider.

But you know what’s better than one giant e-bike battery? Two giant ebike batteries.

Juiced today announced the newest model in its lineup, the HyperScrambler 2, available for pre-order beginning September 23 and shipping in early November. It’s purported to achieve over 100 miles when configured with dual batteries.

Approaching 2,000 Wh, it could easily be one of the highest-range ebikes on the market. Juiced has a chart of real-world battery range that I found to be realistic using high settings during my own testing of the Juiced CCX. With conservative riding, you should be able to cross the 200-mile mark, which is just wild.

What’s more, it can charge quickly as well; with two chargers, you can fill each battery to 80 percent in two hours. It could be an ideal choice for long trips, or for those who prefer to use their ebikes with less pedaling and more throttle. The HyperScramber is designed more for this type of riding anyway, what with the fixed long seat and moped-esque design. My colleague Tristan Greene reviewed the lower-end version of this ebike last year and greatly enjoyed his time with it.

Range aside, the HyperScrambler 2 brings numerous other improvements. It comes with a custom 1000W ‘Retroblade’ motor and includes dual suspension, turn signals, dual rearview mirrors, hydraulic disc brakes, a torque sensor, an integrated brake light, and an oversized headlamp. Considering the bike can travel at speeds over 30 mph, with a quick change to its menu settings, it’s nice to see the additional emphasis on safety features being readily available.

It’s a bit of a surprise announcement considering the company just launched another moped-esque bike, the Scorpion and HyperScorpion. I wouldn’t be surprised if there are some users regretting that purchase now, considering the HyperScramber 2 includes many of the features introduced with the HyperScorpion while offering the unique capability for dual batteries.

The bike comes in both black and brushed aluminum colorways to start, with more colors to become available later. It will cost you though: Pre-orders start at $2,499 for the single-battery model and $2,999 for the dual-battery bundle, but the price goes up to $2,999 and $3,999 respectively once the bikes are officially in stock. For more on the HyperScramber 2, you can check out Juiced Bikes’ page here.

